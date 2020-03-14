Bossier, Caddo Parish leaders hold meetings to discuss Coronavirus concerns

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Parish officials in both Bossier and Caddo held Unified Command Group meetings on Friday, March 13 to discuss preparations and plans for protecting and preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.
Officials in both parishes say they want the public to remain calm, aware of the ever-developing situation, and to use common sense when it comes to hygiene.
Caddo leaders say they held the meeting to make sure everyone was on the same page. They say while there is one presumptive positive case in the parish, the risk to the community is still low at this time.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says all SPAR youth and senior activities have been canceled at this time and the city is taking extra steps when it comes to cleanliness.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator stressed he wants the public to know that things will continue as normal for first responders and citizen’s utilities.
“When you call 911, we are still coming,” Prator said. “Your water is still going to be flowing through the pipes. Life as you know it is going to be normal from your city and parish services. Rest assured, we are doing all of that, doing everything possible to keep that going.”
Health officials stressed the community to use good judgment when going out in public places. They also asked those who feel they maybe have symptoms to call the hospitals and clinics ahead of arrival.
“If you have what you perceive to be a mild cold, a mild illness, please seek out your primary care provider, urgent care clinics first before you present to a hospital or emergency department," Knox Andress, Region 7 Hospital Preparedness Coordinator said. "We have a lot of other issues that might be occurring, people with other issues, so please consider your alternatives first.”
In Bossier, leaders did not want to speak prematurely and wanted to wait until Governor Edwards spoke later in the day.
“I am not a medical professional but I do live in Bossier and I have family and we are obviously trying to, without panicking, do the distance deal, especially if you are susceptible if you have underlying conditions," Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said. "That’s what the experts are saying. Just play it safe and stay at home”
Officials from both parishes say they believe we will see more cases in our area.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.