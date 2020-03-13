“Unprecedented:” LSU Health shuts down major events for medical students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Match Day is considered a major milestone for medical students across the country; it’s a culminating moment where students find out where they are heading for residency, after four years of hard work.
But, due to the rising threat of the novel coronavirus, this moment is no more for soon-to-be graduating medical students at LSU Health Sciences Center.
In an email sent to students and staff, Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, wrote, “...we are embarking on an unprecedented journey with our students, residents/fellows, and employees to keep you safe...”
“Honestly, it’s probably the most exciting moment of med school, it’s almost as important to me as graduation,” said Andrew McGehee, a fourth year medical student. “It’s a pretty big moment for me, it’s what I’m going to be doing the rest of my life.”
Traditionally, students, family members and staff pack into the atrium of LSU Health Sciences Center. Students are called up on a platform, individually, to announce for the first time where they will be completing residencies. This date was scheduled for next Friday, March 20.
“This was a day I’ve been looking forward to for at least four years, arguably before med school even started,” he added. “I hoped my family would be there...to find out where I’m going.”
Despite his disappointment, McGehee says he appreciates the school’s commitment to keeping the public safe.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of presumed positive coronavirus cases rose to 33 in Louisiana.
LSU Health leaders say students elected to be with family on Match Day. They will be receiving emails notifying them where they 'matched’ for residency.
Among other canceled events includes the institution’s White Coat ceremony, a considerable rite of passage of sorts for rising third year medical students. This momentous day symbolizes the students’ transition from classroom learning, to clinical experience in hospitals.
This was scheduled to happen in mid-April.
“The decision to cancel important events for our students, faculty, staff and their families is not an easy one to make,” Ghali wrote. “But, it is the right decision to ensure the health and well-being of our community is protected at this time.”
LSU Health Shreveport established a web page for updates on the institution’s response to the coronavirus. That information can be found here.
