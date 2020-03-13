Southfield School closes to combat coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -One Shreveport school has followed suit with closing their doors to students to help combat the coronavirus.
Southfield School announced Thursday, March 14th that they would be closing school from March 16 to the 27th to allow families to self quarantine for the next 14 days.
They are urging families to avoid social gatherings, large group settings, and limit mass transit during this time.
Faculty members will meet at the school Monday, March 16th to prepare online learning for students that will be provided during those two weeks.
The school says online learning will allow students to continue their education and maintain the foundation for the concepts they would have learned at school.
More information about the online format will be communicated to parents on Monday.
Caddo Parish and Bossier ISD did send out press releases saying they have no plans to cancel classes next week unless they receive different information stating otherwise.
If you have any concerns or questions about the virus visit coronavirus.gov
- Texas A&M University Texarkana moves all classes online after spring break
- LSU moves most classes online; students encouraged to return home
- NSU releases statement regarding campus activity
- Wiley College cancels all on campus activities due to Coronavirus concerns
- NWLA colleges and universities take preventative measures against Coronavirus
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.