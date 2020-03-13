Scattered showers this weekend continue into next week

(KSLA) - The rain will continue off and on this weekend and through most of next week. There will be breaks in the rain so it will not be a complete washout. Most of the rain will also take place in the northern half of the ArkLaTex.
This evening, the rain should take a break. A few light showers or two are possible, but I do not expect any heavy rain. So, if you’re making evening plans, you may still need your rain gear. It will be cloudy and not a pretty sunset. Temperatures will be down to the 50s in the northern ArkLaTex and down to the 60s everywhere else.
Tonight, it will be somewhat rain-free. At least the heavy rain will be gone. If you stay out late, it would not be a bad idea to have the umbrella, just in case. The clouds will stick around and that will help keep temperatures from cooling too much. It will cool down to the upper 50s for most places.
Saturday will be dry for most of the ArkLaTex. That same cold front that pushed through and brought the today will still be around, but the rain will be limited. I have lowered the rain chance to 30%. There will be a better chance for rain Saturday night. So, through most of the day, it will be cloudy and dry. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s.
More showers are possible Sunday as that stalled front sticks around. This will keep the rain nearby, so I have raised the rain chances to 40%. Most of the showers on Sunday should be scattered and in the afternoon. For you going to church, the rain will be very limited during the morning hours. Temperatures will be a little cooler and warm up to the mid 60s.
Then next week on Monday and Tuesday, that same stalled front will bring more showers and storms around. Monday has a 50% chance and Tuesday is up to 30%. There does not seem to be a break in this very active weather pattern any time soon. Therefore, the rain will be possible every day heading into next week. Keep the rain gear handy!
Beyond Tuesday, there will still be an active weather pattern, but so far I do not expect an abundance of rain. I have just a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday. We will have to see how this weather pattern looks as we get closer. A lot depends on where the next cold front decides to stall out. That could easily change from this far out.
Have a great weekend and keep that umbrella with you!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.