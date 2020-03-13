Rain chances for foreseeable future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the week we are tracking chances for showers and storms all across the central and northern ArkLaTex. Much like what we will see over the next week the greatest chance for rain will be across the northern half of the viewing area. A stalled frontal boundary will be the reason for the days of possible rain. This will also be the big reason we will see a large contrast in temperatures across parts of region. Our wet pattern will last until a front can finally push out all of the unsettled weather, but right now this will not happen until Thursday evening of next week. In the meantime, southerly flow will dominate indicating muggy conditions and lots of clouds and chances for rain.
As you are heading out the door this morning if you live across the central and northern ArkLaTex you will need to grab the umbrella. While we did see severe weather last night, the only concern on Friday will be showers with the isolated thunderstorm. There will be a strong temperature contrast through the region as northern parts of the ArkLaTex will see highs in the low 60s, while southern parts of area will see temperatures in the upper 70s. The rain will also become much more scattered in nature as we get to the evening hours.
As we move into the weekend we are tracking, you guessed it, more chances for rain in the ArkLaTex. The greatest chances for rain over the weekend will be during the evening and into the morning hours Sunday. Temperatures will rebound slightly Saturday back into the mid 70s, but just as soon as we rebound temperatures will be falling back into the mid 60s on Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week we continue to track a generally wet week with the chances for showers everyday. It’s almost more useful to talk about the days where we are least likely to see rain which in this case will be on Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures throughout the week will remain relatively consistent with highs expected to be in the low to mid 70s. The great amounts of rain will be seen across northern parts of viewing area where rain totals between now and Thursday could top 5 inches in some spots. Generally don’t expect much sunshine for the foreseeable future.
So get ready to see lots and clouds and showers throughout the next week. But hey, its Friday! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
