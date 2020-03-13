Rain chances for foreseeable future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the week we are tracking chances for showers and storms all across the central and northern ArkLaTex. Much like what we will see over the next week the greatest chance for rain will be across the northern half of the viewing area. A stalled frontal boundary will be the reason for the days of possible rain. This will also be the big reason we will see a large contrast in temperatures across parts of region. Our wet pattern will last until a front can finally push out all of the unsettled weather, but right now this will not happen until Thursday evening of next week. In the meantime, southerly flow will dominate indicating muggy conditions and lots of clouds and chances for rain.