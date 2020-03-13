NSU releases statement regarding campus activity

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University issued a statement regarding the campus’s status amid coronavirus outbreak.
In the statement university president, Dr. Chris Maggio, says there are no reports of a case on the virus, however, the university is forcing policies and procedures to enhance the safety of students, faculty, staff, and campus communities.
Below is his statement:
"Beginning immediately, university-sponsored or funded non-essential domestic travel is being suspended. Vice-presidents must approve exceptions in their respective areas. Approval will be based on the importance of proposed travel to the university’s mission. All student, faculty, and staff international travel has already been suspended. These actions conform with national and worldwide social distancing efforts to help control the spread of coronavirus.
In addition, plans for all large gatherings sponsored or hosted by the university for the remainder of the semester will be reviewed. It is possible that some events will be canceled or postponed as a safeguard for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff and visitors.
Plans are for university campuses to remain open, for the majority of students to attend in-person classes and for residential students to remain on campuses. Because of a reported case of coronavirus in Caddo Parish, it is anticipated that there will be an exception for nursing students in clinical classes. As a precaution, those students could be removed from hospital settings and participate in online virtual instruction and other alternative learning programs.
All spring sports competition by teams in the Southland Conference, which includes Northwestern, will be canceled through March 30. Additional information on the possible scheduling of athletic events on future dates will be provided as it becomes available."
NSU says if the coronavirus spreads to the campus and community the university will move to online classes.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.