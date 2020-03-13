NSU moves to online classes due to COVID- 19

“These extraordinary efforts are intended to help mitigate the escalation of rapidly expanding cases of coronavirus,” Maggio said. “I apologize for any inconvenience or disruption created by the university’s response to the impact of coronavirus and appreciate your understanding and patience. Your recommendations for other measures to enhance the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff and others in the university community and reinforce NSU’s firm commitment to its mission and goals and those we serve would be appreciated and receive careful consideration."