Louisiana Health Department confirms 33 presumptive cases
Getting tested for the coronavirus isn’t as easy as walking into your doctor and getting a flu test completed within minutes. (Source: WIS)
By Charitee Blackmon | March 13, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 9:44 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Health Department just released just confirmed there are more COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

“Today, following a joint briefing on the state and city response to COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a joint news conference to offer updates on the current situation. As of Friday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health confirms 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, including 23 Orleans Parish residents.” - Office of Governor John Bel Edwards

County/Parish Presumptive Positive Test Results County/Parish Presumptive Positive Cases
Louisiana 33 Caddo Parish 1
Texas 23 Gregg County 1
Arkansas 6 N/A 0
Oklahoma 3 N/A 0

For a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, visit LDH.louisiana.gov/Coronavirus.

