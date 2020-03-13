Louisiana Health Department confirms 33 presumptive cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Health Department just released just confirmed there are more COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
“Today, following a joint briefing on the state and city response to COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a joint news conference to offer updates on the current situation. As of Friday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health confirms 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, including 23 Orleans Parish residents.” - Office of Governor John Bel Edwards
For a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, visit LDH.louisiana.gov/Coronavirus.
