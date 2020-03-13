Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Arkansas has risen from one to six, and state officials have told public schools in four counties to close temporarily. State health officials said Thursday they had identified five more people with the coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19. The five were being isolated in their homes. The state identified its first coronavirus case Wednesday. Arkansas' health secretary says four of the new cases are connected to that patient. the other contracted it out of state. Hutchinson said public schools in Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline counties will close for the next two weeks.