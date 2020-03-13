WATCH LIVE: La. Secretary of State speaks on decision to postpone Presidential Primary

By Matt Houston | March 13, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 11:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will postpone next month’s Presidential Preference Primary due to COVID-19 concerns, two sources familiar with the decision said Friday, March 13.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will discuss the decision in a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The sources said the election will be postponed for about two months. The primary was originally scheduled for April 4.

