Cinderella Project cancels 8th annual prom dress giveaway Saturday

“In light of Governor John Bel Edwards’s announcement and order that all K-12 public schools in Louisiana will be closed until April 13, 2020 and the continually evolving situation regarding the novel COVID-19 virus, the Cinderella Project of Shreveport and its organizers have made the decision to cancel the Cinderella Project’s dress giveaway event scheduled to take place on March 14, 2020. We are extremely sorry for all of the girls, and their families, who will not be able to participate this year. In the event that this ever-evolving situation presents us with an opportunity to hold even an abbreviated event at some point this spring, we will make every effort to make that happen. This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is in the best interest of the local and national community that we do what small part we can to help limit the community spread of COVID-19. We are heartbroken that we will not be able to provide the young women of Northwest Louisiana with the experience and service that we take so much pride in providing each year.”