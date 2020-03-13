Cinderella Project cancels 8th annual prom dress giveaway Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A non-profit in Shreveport has decided to cancel its 8th annual Cinderella Project Friday afternoon.
Here is a statement from their Co-Director:
“In light of Governor John Bel Edwards’s announcement and order that all K-12 public schools in Louisiana will be closed until April 13, 2020 and the continually evolving situation regarding the novel COVID-19 virus, the Cinderella Project of Shreveport and its organizers have made the decision to cancel the Cinderella Project’s dress giveaway event scheduled to take place on March 14, 2020. We are extremely sorry for all of the girls, and their families, who will not be able to participate this year. In the event that this ever-evolving situation presents us with an opportunity to hold even an abbreviated event at some point this spring, we will make every effort to make that happen. This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is in the best interest of the local and national community that we do what small part we can to help limit the community spread of COVID-19. We are heartbroken that we will not be able to provide the young women of Northwest Louisiana with the experience and service that we take so much pride in providing each year.”
Cinderella Project was scheduled to host their prom dress giveaway this Saturday, March 14th.
Since 2013 the non-profit has provided more than 800 prom dresses to girls in our area.
We will update you on when they plan to reschedule.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.