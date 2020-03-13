Two new cases of COVID-19 in St. Tammany Parish, as state’s number continues to grow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health said Friday there are two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Tammany. Both are residents of St. Tammany, Parish President Mike Cooper said.
Louisiana announced 19 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, earlier in the morning. The total number of cases in the state is unclear.
As of 8 a.m. on Orleans Parish has 15 cases, there are two in Jefferson Parish, and one in Lafourche and Caddo parishes, according to the LDH. That number continues to grow each day. Louisiana has not reported any death related to coronavirus.
The first case was reported in New Orleans on Monday.
More than 1,600 people have tested positive for the disease in the U.S., and 41 people have died as of Friday morning. Five states are closing all schools as a precaution.
Meantime, more than 132,000 people around the world tested positive for coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS:
For confirmed infections, reported illnesses have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms (similar to the common cold) to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure.
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection. People infected with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms.
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
Anyone who recently traveled to China, who experiences fever, cough, or other acute illness should contact a health care provider as soon as possible and mention your recent travel. Please call ahead and inform the health care provider about your travel history.
It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and flu activity is still high and expected to continue for a number of weeks. Take steps to avoid spreading germs from any respiratory diseases by:
- Getting a flu vaccine and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.
- Covering your cough.
- Staying home if you are sick.
- Washing your hands.
