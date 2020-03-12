SWEPCO employee diagnosed with COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An employee at SWEPCO’s downtown Shreveport office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is quarantined.
In a statement from SWEPCO:
"Our employees’ safety and health is our top priority as we serve our customers during this outbreak.
Most downtown employees are working from home until further notice.
We are coordinating with local and national health officials as we work to identify the employee’s close work contacts and provide specific guidance to those individuals.
SWEPCO and our parent company American Electric Power have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and taking action steps such as cleaning work areas, restricting business travel and meetings, and limiting visitors to AEP facilities.
We are following CDC guidance in consultation with our company doctors and providing information to employees."
This is a developing story. Stay updated online and on our KSLA News 12 app.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.