Strong storms tonight; more rain by this weekend

(KSLA) - A line of storms will move through the ArkLaTex tonight and will be the start of a lot of rain for the next several days. Particularly in the northern half of the ArkLaTex. North of I-20 will be dealing with rain about every day through next week.
There will be a line of storms that develop this evening in the northern ArkLaTex. A strong storm with gusty winds and hail is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe weather up to a slight risk. That risk is a 2 out of 5. Places like Idabel, Texarkana, and DeQueen will be in the slight risk. In between I-20 and I-30 is where a marginal risk for severe weather will be. That is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. There will be heavy downpours with these storms.
Tonight, the cold front that pushes in this evening to bring the storms will stall out on top of us. So, the rain will stick around all night and Friday morning. Most of the rain will stay north of I-20. So places like Shreveport or Natchitoches will not see as much rain. Temperatures will stay warm and will only cool to the mid 60s.
Friday and Saturday is when I expect a little more rain. The stalled cold front will sit over us and will barely move at all. This will keep rain around the ArkLaTex. Both Friday and Saturday have a good chance for rain. Friday, I have a 60% chance of rain and Saturday is up to 40%. The good news for some, is that the rain should stay on the northern half of the ArkLaTex. So south of I-20 should not see as much rain. We will end the week on a wet note.
More showers are possible Sunday as that cold front stalls out. This will keep the rain nearby, so I am keeping the rain chances at 30%. Most of the showers on Sunday should be scattered. Temperatures will depend on where that front stalls out. If it stalls to our north, it will continue to be warm in the upper 70s. If the front stalls to our south, then it will be much cooler.
Then next week on Monday and Tuesday, that same stalled front will bring more showers and storms around. Monday has a 60% chance and Tuesday is up to 30%. There does not seem to be a break in this very active weather pattern any time soon. Therefore, the rain will be possible every day heading into next week. Keep the rain gear handy!
Beyond Tuesday, there will still be an active weather pattern, but so far I do not expect an abundance of rain. I have just a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday. We will have to see how this weather pattern looks as we get closer. A lot depends on where the next cold front decides to stall out. That could easily change from this far out.
Have a great rest of the week and keep that umbrella with you!
