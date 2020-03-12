Strong storms tonight; more rain by this weekend

Friday and Saturday is when I expect a little more rain. The stalled cold front will sit over us and will barely move at all. This will keep rain around the ArkLaTex. Both Friday and Saturday have a good chance for rain. Friday, I have a 60% chance of rain and Saturday is up to 40%. The good news for some, is that the rain should stay on the northern half of the ArkLaTex. So south of I-20 should not see as much rain. We will end the week on a wet note.