Shreveport Mudbugs games ‘paused’ until further notice

(KSLA) - The North American Hockey League announced effective immediately all upcoming scheduled games are paused until further notice due to Coronavirus concerns.
This includes the Shreveport Mudbugs ice hockey team.
“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL, and USHL.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when we feel it is safe for all of the parties involved. The NAHL Board of Governors will reconvene on a conference call on Friday to discuss further action.”
“While public safety remains at the forefront and takes precedent in this situation, we are also mindful of the opportunity that will hopefully be presented to all of our athletes during these important events in the near future.”
