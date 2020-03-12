Shreveport hospital treats patient with presumptive case of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport Thursday confirmed that they have treated a patient with a presumptive case of the coronavirus, who is now resting at home.
The hospital released the information to KSLA News 12 just before 10:15 Thursday morning. In a news release, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier confirmed the medical center received a presumptive positive result for a patient with COVID-19 late Wednesday night. The patient has since been treated and released to “home isolation”, according to guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The news came minutes after the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 14 presumptive cases of the coronavirus across the state. The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday. Caddo, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, and St. Tammany Parishes are the only areas of Louisiana with cases so far.
Wednesday, the Caddo Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness released information about the patient.
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier stated their hospital staff followed guidelines provided by the CDC along with the Caddo Parish Health Department.
“We are firmly convinced that it was the diligence of our clinical caregivers and the excellent care they provided that helped identify this patient,” the release stated. “Importantly, all CHRISTUS Associates utilized the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and isolated this patient to protect our patients, Associates and community.”
The hospital system said its facilities are safe and equipped to provide patients with quality care. They also said while the coronavirus is new, the processes in place to prevent infection are not.
“From physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — all of our Associates are involved in making sure we provide a safe environment for our patients and their families, our Associates and this community we serve,” the release stated.
CHRISTUS asks people to exercise the following to prevent the spread of any illness:
- Wash your hands before eating, drinking, or touching your face
- Get your annual flu shot
- Get a pneumonia shot if you have not already and are above the age of 65 or have diabetes or other illnesses that affect your heart or lungs
“In addition, we advise anyone who may be ill with fever and cough or shortness of breath and have had travel to any region that has known community spread of COVID-19, please contact your primary care provider before visiting their office so they can be sure to provide you with the best care possible while doing everything we can to keep our community healthy,” stated the news release.
