Severe Weather possible across Northern ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking the potential for some strong storms to develop across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex during the evening hours tonight. Right now the primary threats would be some strong winds and hail. On Friday the potential for showers and storms remain, but we are not anticipating severe weather. As we go through your weekend and into next week we are tracking general unsettled weather across the viewing area. The most likely time to see showers over the weekend will come Saturday evening. So you will probably need that umbrella if you have any Saturday night plans. As we go into next week we are tracking more chances for scattered showers and storms so the turbulent pattern has no end in sight.
So as you are heading out the door this morning most of you can leave the rain gear at home as any potential storms won’t be occurring until the late evening hours. Temperatures will be just as warm at what we saw Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s. The greatest potential for any severe weather will be occurring north of I-30 after 5 PM today. The primary threats here are the potential for strong winds and hail with an overall low tornado risk.
As we head into Friday and the weekend we are tracking more scattered showers and storms. Much like this evening the biggest threat for rain will be across the northern half of the ArkLaTex, but the overall severe threat will be low. Moving through the weekend the great chance for rain will be Saturday evening across, you guessed it, the northern part of the viewing area. Temperatures will be cooling off with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Looking ahead to next week, the unsettled weather has no end in site. Through at least the first half of the week we will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms as a frontal boundary will continue to be stalled through the viewing area. This means that moisture will continually be moving through the viewing area. The good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather potential after this evening. Temperatures are currently expected to be in the mid 70s and we will continue to deal with on and off rain. Northern parts of the viewing area cold potentially see several inches of rain over the next week.
So while we have many chances for rain over the next 7 days we should be able to leave the rain gear home during the workday. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
