Severe Weather possible across Northern ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking the potential for some strong storms to develop across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex during the evening hours tonight. Right now the primary threats would be some strong winds and hail. On Friday the potential for showers and storms remain, but we are not anticipating severe weather. As we go through your weekend and into next week we are tracking general unsettled weather across the viewing area. The most likely time to see showers over the weekend will come Saturday evening. So you will probably need that umbrella if you have any Saturday night plans. As we go into next week we are tracking more chances for scattered showers and storms so the turbulent pattern has no end in sight.