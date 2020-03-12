NWLA colleges and universities take preventative measures against Coronavirus

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Coronavirus concerns have led many ArkLaTex colleges and universities to take preventative measures to keep campuses safe.
Centenary College in Shreveport has added two temporary custodians to help with sanitizing campus, additional sanitizing stations, and facilities staff had a refresher session on cleaning products and procedures.
Grambling State University has developed a Coronavirus Prevention & Response Task Force that has prepared for this threat for several weeks.
All schools I spoke with today say they are closely monitoring state health agencies and following their guidelines.
They have also given students, faculty and staff tips to protect themselves. Covering your cough, stay home if you are sick, wash your hands frequently, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and avoid close contact with those who are sick.
Several students at Centenary College are happy with the way their school has responded to the issue.
“They have given us more opportunities with school nurse and they’ve given us more abilities for us to wash our hands," Mallory Stout says. “It’s more cleanliness around campus now.”
There are currently 13 presumptive positive cases of the Coronavirus. The CDC has not confirmed positive cases. Caddo Parish has one presumptive positive case of the virus.
The Louisiana Department of Health says the risk to the public is low at this time.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.