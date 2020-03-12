Natchitoches police investigate homicide on MLK Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) -The Natchitoches police department is investigating a homicide that took place late Wednesday night.
Police responded to a shooting Thursday, March 11 a little after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive. While officers were in route they received a phone call that a woman had been shot.
When officers arrived they found Johneisha Murphey,28, of Natchitoches shot several times.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3858 or the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-810.
