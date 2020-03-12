Man charged in sex offense involving juvenile; may be more victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local man is behind bars in connection to the sexual assault of a juvenile. On Jan. 15, 2020, Keith Brown, 33, of the 3700 block of Michigan Boulevard, was arrested on one count of Molestation of Juveniles.
Following his arrest, a second victim came forward accusing Brown of inappropriate sexual behavior.
The latest incident had no connection to the first.
The Sex Crimes Unit launched an investigation and arrested Brown and charged him with one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.
Detectives are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone who has information is urged to call the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (318) 673-6983 or (318) 673-7300.
