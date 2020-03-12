Little Rock faces Ga. Southern in Sun Belt finals

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong is also a primary contributor, producing 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 33.3 percent of the 159 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 66.2 percent of his free throws this season.