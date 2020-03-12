Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last scheduled NBA game before the league planned to suspend the season because a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the new coronavirus was postponed at the last minute because one of the officials worked a game with the infected player. Officials announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings had been postponed just minutes before the scheduled tipoff. The league said the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution" because official Courtney Kirkland had worked the Jazz game earlier this week.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rayshaun Hammonds had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia shot 55% to beat Mississippi 81-63 in the opener of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Jordan Harris added 21 points and Sahvir Wheeler 15 for the 13th-seeded Bulldogs, who never trailed and led by 17 early in the second half. They shot 56% in the first half and made nine of their first 14 after halftime to halt a two-game slide to end the regular season. Georgia will face No. 5 Florida in the second round. Breein Tyree scored 18 points and Devontae Shuler 17 for Ole Miss.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Isiah Small and Nijal Pearson scored 23 points apiece as Texas State beat Appalachian State 85-68 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Texas State entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and advanced to play second-seeded South Alabama on Saturday. The 23 points were a season high for Small, who hit 9 of 11 shots with nine rebounds. Eric Terry scored 12 points for the Bobcats and Quentin Scott scored 10.
KATY, Texas (AP) — Chudier Bile came off the bench to score 17 points and Northwestern State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-62 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament. Fifth-seeded Northwestern State now has won three straight following a three-game losing streak and advanced to play No. 4-seed Sam Houston State on Thursday. Jairus Roberson had 17 points for Northwestern State, Brian White scored 13 points and Nikos Chougkaz grabbed six rebounds.Jordan Hairston had 19 points for the Islanders.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tavin Lovan scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six assists as UAB defeated UTSA 74-69 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference tournament. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 14 points for seventh-seeded UAB (19-13). Antonio Ralat added 11 points. Will Butler had nine points and seven rebounds. Keaton Wallace scored 28 points with eight 3-pointers for the tenth-seeded Roadrunners. UAB meets No. 2 seed Western Kentucky in the quarterfinal round.
KATY, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood scored 20 points with nine rebounds and a pair of steals, leading four into double-figure scoring as Lamar avenged a recent loss and bounced McNeese from the Southland Tournament 80-59. The sixth-seeded Cardinals (17-15), playing with a seven-man roster, got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Avery Sullivan, 12 points from Davion Buster and 10 from Anderson Kopp. All seven Cardinals scored at least six points. Lamar advances to face No. 3 seed Nichols in Thursday's second round. A.J. Lawson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the seventh-seeded Cowboys (15-17).