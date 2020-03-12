Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last scheduled NBA game before the league planned to suspend the season because a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the new coronavirus was postponed at the last minute because one of the officials worked a game with the infected player. Officials announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings had been postponed just minutes before the scheduled tipoff. The league said the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution" because official Courtney Kirkland had worked the Jazz game earlier this week.