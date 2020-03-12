Gov. Edwards to hold joint news conference with U.S. Surgeon General on Louisiana’s COVID-19 cases

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus during his Legislative Session address on March 9. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | March 12, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:10 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a joint news conference with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams March 12 to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Gov. Edwards, Surgeon General Adams, and other officials are scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m.

Louisiana currently has 13 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in six parishes throughout the state, according to health officials.

Presumptive cases remain classified as such until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The CDC can take several days to return test results to the state.

However, Gov. Edwards and other state health officials say they are treating the cases as if they are confirmed positives.

Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH's general information line at 1-855-523-2652 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information is also available on LDH’s website linked here.

