Coronavirus has low impact at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Airport is taking all precautions necessary when it comes to the coronavirus but says right now the impact on the airport is low.
“We (haven’t) really seen a dip in the number of passengers using the airport coming in or out,” said public relations manager, Mark Crawford. “We certainly have not seen a reduction in flights.”
Crawford said there’s still a high demand for flights here in the area, and right now airlines have not canceled or changed any flights.
The airport is doing everything necessary to keep passengers safe though.
“For the last three weeks the common spaces here at the airport have been cleaned twice as often as usual especially in the high traffic areas like escalator handrails, and the bathrooms are being cleaned twice as often as they typically would be throughout the day,” said Crawford.
Crawford says the airport is constantly in contact with the Louisiana’s Department of Health and will monitor and adjust their procedures based off information the department provides.
Fliers like Paul Allibone say they are also taking precautions and extra steps when flying.
“I’ve actually (brought) some sanitary wipes with me for the airplane seats and things like that," he said. “I’m taking the precautions...washing my hands extra. I don’t want to stop business and work due to this and stuff, but I just want to take care be safe.”
Allibone says he’s seen more people wearing masks and also wiping down seats, and he hasn’t seen as many people at the airport or on planes.
“We just had a trade show cancel,” he said. “Even though you can get a cheap flight some of your destinations you can’t go to. Hopefully this wraps up soon, and it’s safe for everybody.”
As far as how often planes are cleaned that is all run by the airlines. Crawford says that’s considered their core operations and so they don’t share that information with airports.
If any changes occur with flights the airport will let the public know.
You can find more information below on how different airlines are handling the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.