ArkLaTex nursing home screening visitors, employees amid Coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nursing homes around the country are making changes to protocols amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Over 60% of coronavirus deaths in the United States are linked back to Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington.
The spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes and assisted living facilities highlights the particular threat these communities face from illness. The average age of those who died from the coronavirus in the United States is 78.
This week, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living released guidelines that are meant to protect residents, who officials say are the most vulnerable to complications from the disease.
Don Flint, the Administrator at Magnolia Manor in Shreveport, says they have been monitoring developments daily to ensure their 93 residents stay safe.
“We have moved on from planning to implanting,” Flint said. “We are trying to limit people coming into the building. We have all but one door blocked off. They are directed to a station and are asked a series of questions that have been suggested by the CDC to see if they may have come in contact with someone or there is a chance they have the coronavirus or the flu. The flu would be really bad too.”
Flint says it seems at this time the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to limit contact. He says if it continues to get worse, they could potentially stop all visitation to the nursing home.
Flint says they have been in constant contact with residents’ families and have tablets where the families can FaceTime their loved ones at the facility.
“The most important thing is information and the best way to do that is through personal phone calls to each family member,” Flint says. “Also, letters. We can be more detailed in the letters and they can keep it with them. Once we gave the information, we didn’t receive any negative feedback. Everyone seems to understand.”
Flint says that through the screening process they have implemented, two employees that had a cough or fever were not allowed to come into work. While he says it could just be allergies, it is better to be safe than sorry.
The employees will be tested and have to be okay-ed before being allowed back to work. He says the company that manages Magnolia Manor has five other facilities in North Louisiana. He says through the new screening process two visitors at another facility were turned away. While the visitors were inconvenienced, Flint says they were understanding due to the situation.
He says supplies are another thing they have to think about.
“We always make sure we have emergency supplies for something like a hurricane or tornado,” Flint said “So we have food and water. But when you are talking about cleaning supplies and things of that nature and masks, we really had to get ahead of the game on that. Although we are getting them from our suppliers, I went out to try and buy some and there’s not a lot around. No masks, no hand gel, but we are doing good and our suppliers are working with us. The state sent us a questionnaire about what supplies we were getting and how fast we were getting them.”
The Louisiana Nursing Home Association executive director has also provided information to nursing homes in the state on how to update and implement their infection prevention and control policies and procedures.
Control procedures include a focus on proper handwashing, performing routine environmental cleaning, and urging staff and vendors to stay home if sick.
