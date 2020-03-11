Tracking strong storms arriving over the next several days

Friday and Saturday is when I expect a little more rain. There will be more showers likely as a cold front approaches. This one will stall over us, so it will keep the rain around. Since it is a slow moving cold front, both Friday and Saturday have a good chance for rain. Friday, I have a 60% chance of rain and Saturday is up to 40%. The good news for some, is that the rain should stay on the northern half of the ArkLaTex. So south of I-20 should not see as much rain. We will likely end the week on a wet note.