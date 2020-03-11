Tracking strong storms arriving over the next several days

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will become the new normal for the next week or so. There will be a stalled front that will bring a lot of rain just about every day. Keep the rain gear handy because you will certainly need it!
This evening, there is a small risk for severe weather in southwest Arkansas. I’ll emphasize small. The coverage of storms will be very limited but one or two of those storms could become strong and possibly severe. Threats include hail and strong winds. I am optimistic that the rain will be limited and most of us will go throughout the evening without any rain at all! Temperatures will remain warm and cool to the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight, there will be a small chance for some rain. There will be a better chance for a couple showers north of I-20. Overall, there will be mostly cloudy conditions with warm temperatures. It will only cool to the mid 60s by Thursday morning.
On Thursday, I have increased the rain chance to 30%. There will be a line of storms that develop in the evening in the northern ArkLaTex. A strong storm with gusty winds and hail is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe weather up to a slight risk (2 out of 5). If you have any plans during the morning or early afternoon, you should not have to worry about any rain. Temperatures will be very warm in the low 80s.
Friday and Saturday is when I expect a little more rain. There will be more showers likely as a cold front approaches. This one will stall over us, so it will keep the rain around. Since it is a slow moving cold front, both Friday and Saturday have a good chance for rain. Friday, I have a 60% chance of rain and Saturday is up to 40%. The good news for some, is that the rain should stay on the northern half of the ArkLaTex. So south of I-20 should not see as much rain. We will likely end the week on a wet note.
More showers are possible Sunday as that cold front stalls out. This will keep the rain nearby, so I am keeping the rain chances at 30%. Most of the showers on Sunday should be scattered. Temperatures will depend on where that front stalls out. If it stalls to our north, it will continue to be warm in the upper 70s. If the front stalls to our south, then it will be much cooler.
Then next week on Monday and Tuesday, that same stalled front will bring more showers and storms around. Monday has a 60% chance and Tuesday is up to 40%. There does not seem to be a break in this very active weather pattern any time soon. Therefore, the rain will be possible every day heading into next week. Keep the rain gear handy!
Have a great week and keep the umbrella with you!
