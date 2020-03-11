Shreveport Opera hosts 2020 Mary Jacobs Singer of the Year Competition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Opera hosted the annual Mary Jacobs Smith Singer of the Year competition last weekend.
The event was held at First Presbyterian Church in Shreveport and similar to popular singing competition shows America’s Got Talent and American Idol.
This year’s winner is Leia Lensing, a mezzo-soprano.
The competition began on Saturday, March 7. Over one-hundred-people applied to be in this national competition. On Saturday, 20 people competed in the semi-finals.
The competition is sponsored by Mary N. Smith and it was named in memory of her late mother Mary Jacobs Smith.
