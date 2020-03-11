Shreveport council rejects housing project; considers $9 million road improvement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council meeting went longer than expected, but several local residents left very happy, to say the least.
On Tuesday, Mar. 10, the agenda headed two important proposals — a proposed affordable housing apartment complex and funds to improve roads across the city.
In the final vote, two council members were in favor and five opposed an ordinance that would have amended the zoning for an area of land on Audrey Lane and Freddie Street to from allowing single-family residential housing to multi-family residential housing to accommodate a 166-unit apartment complex.
The council spent two hours listening to speakers on why the project should be rejected and rezoned elsewhere.
Community members argued the new complex would bring in more renters and hurt property value.
"When the gang violence start(s) in the Cooper Road which one of y’all gonna cry for the blood that’s running in the street?, said Virginia Evans of Shreveport. “See, we need to know what’s going on here. There’s some money being exchanged somewhere. And I want my part.”
The Metropolitan Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the project - before dozens of local residents showed a strong show of disapproval.
The council also proposed a $9 million road improvement in several districts including Allendale and the MLK neighborhood.
The proposal was brought up and tabled during the meeting however, council members will have time to see how some of those proposed funds could be reallocated to include more road repairs in some districts.
