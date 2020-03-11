Several chances for rain to end week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! As we move into the middle part of the week the chances for storms will be increasing across the ArkLaTex and that will be increasing as we head into the weekend. Starting later this afternoon and evening storms will be popping up across the northern part of the viewing area. Storms will start off very isolated tonight and then will become generally more widespread as we go through the next few days. The northern half of the viewing area will see the greatest chance for storms as we head into the weekend. Even as we head into next week a stalled out frontal boundary will cause storms to develop near I-30 which could amount to inches of rain for some.
So as you head out the door this morning get ready for a very warm day throughout the region. High temperatures should get into the low 80s for many of us in the region along with sunshine at least to start the day. Later in the afternoon and into the evening we could see a couple thunderstorms develop near I-30. While the risk is low we do have a marginal risk for severe weather for the central and northern ArkLaTex.
As we go through the rest of your work week the chances for storms will only be increasing especially across northern portions of the viewing area. On Thursday we should see a few more storms pops across the northern half of the region and once again we do have a marginal risk for severe weather. More widespread showers and storms are expected as we move ahead to Friday as a slow moving front will be advancing into the region. Temperatures should cool off from near 80 on Thursday to around 70 Friday. Depending on where this frontal boundary sets up will have a huge impact on your weekend. Chances for showers and storms though will exist for both Saturday and Sunday, but your temperatures are trending up.
Looking ahead to next week the chances for showers and storms will be continuing for the viewing area. Another weather maker will start to move through the region on Monday and last into early Tuesday. Besides today, next Tuesday is shaping up to be the day with the lowest chance for storms activity. But overall we are moving into a very active pattern over the next week to 10 days.
So enjoy the warm weather, but get ready for some storms starting potentially this evening. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
