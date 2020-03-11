Several chances for rain to end week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! As we move into the middle part of the week the chances for storms will be increasing across the ArkLaTex and that will be increasing as we head into the weekend. Starting later this afternoon and evening storms will be popping up across the northern part of the viewing area. Storms will start off very isolated tonight and then will become generally more widespread as we go through the next few days. The northern half of the viewing area will see the greatest chance for storms as we head into the weekend. Even as we head into next week a stalled out frontal boundary will cause storms to develop near I-30 which could amount to inches of rain for some.