R.W. Norton Art Gallery cancels annual BLOOM! Festival due to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the R.W. Norton Art Gallery’s biggest events of the year has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Tuesday, March 10th the museum announced on its Facebook page that they have decided to cancel their annual BLOOM! Festival and all other scheduled events for the month of March.
Officials wrote, “Due to the steady overall growth of the Covid-19 viral epidemic in the United States and most especially the recently diagnosed infections in our area, we have decided to cancel all museum community events scheduled for the month of March in the interest of public safety.”
The post stated the museum sees a steady number of national and international visitors on a weekly and sometimes daily basis, and officials did not want to run the risk of making an already potentially bad situation worse.
The only March event that will still take place is their family food truck night on Thursday, March 12th. Local food trucks will still be on the museum grounds from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for the public.
The public can still visit the museum during their regular scheduled hours and also visit the gardens that are open from sun up to sundown.
The museum’s BLOOM! Juried Exhibition will also still be on display inside the museum from March 27th until May 3rd.
Officials say none of their March events included in the Bloom Festival will be rescheduled.
