Risk for severe storms Thursday

(KSLA) - During the evening hours on Thursday, there will be a line of showers and storms that move through the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Severe weather is possible as this line moves south.
Through most of the day on Thursday, there will not be any rain. It will start off dry with some sunshine. There will be mostly clouds with some sunshine in the afternoon. You may be able to get away without any rain gear in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will also be quite warm again. Many places will reach the 80s again. However, rain will make its way in by the evening hours.
A cold front will be approaching from the north. This will slowly push south and will bring a lot of rain. The rain will be located at or near the cold front itself. So, the farther away from the front you go, the less likely you will see rain. That front is expected to stay north of I-20. Therefore, places like Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, and DeQueen, you will see more rain. While Shreveport and Natchitoches, you will not see as much rain.
As that front pushes south, the heavy rain will quickly develop as the evening wears on. There is a slight risk for severe weather. That is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Idabel, DeQueen, and Texarkana are places in the slight risk, and just north of Shreveport and Longview up to the I-30 corridor will have a marginal risk (1 out of 1-5).
When the storms arrive, threats include strong winds, hail and heavy downpours. Tornadoes are at the lowest risk. All four are low, but still certainly possible. You will still need to exercise caution if you plan on being outdoors while the storms move through. The storms should develop in the late afternoon and will continue all evening long. The best chance for any severe weather will likely be near sunset.
Be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast if anything is to change. At the very least, rain will be possible everyday through next week. So you will need your umbrella many times over the next several days. The good news is that there appears to be no severe weather in the near future beyond Thursday.
