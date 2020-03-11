Protecting yourself from coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA wants to help you protect yourself and others from coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Mar. 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pandemic diseases are new global viruses that can easily infect people and “spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way.”
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Coronavirus Symptoms
May appear 2-14 days after exposure
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
How is coronavirus spread?
Mainly from person-to-person
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
- Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Older adults and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for more serious complications
Protecting yourself and others from coronavirus
Clean your hands often
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick
· Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
· Stay home if you’re sick, except to get medical care
Cover coughs and sneezes
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Throw used tissues in the trash.
- Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Wear a facemask when you are around other people and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
- If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), you should cover your coughs and sneezes.
- People who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
Clean and disinfect
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
