Man arrested in stabbing over woman

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is in jail this morning following an argument in North Shreveport.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s recieved the call Tuesday, March 11 at 7:44 p.m. to the 7800 block of Edelweiss Drive near the North Highland neighborhood.
According to witnesses, Joseph Ponseigo Jr, 26, and Anthony Digrazia, 27, were involved in a disagreement about a woman while standing outside Ponseigo’s residence. During the argument, Digrazia stabbed Ponseigo with a knife on the right side of his stomach.
Ponseigo received a non-life threatening injury and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health.
Digrazia left the scene but was later found at a relative’s home just six minutes away in the 6600 block of Tammany Drive.
Anthony Digrazia is charged with one count of aggravated second-degree battery.
