La. Gov declares public health emergency; Coronavirus case in Caddo Parish

(KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency on March 11.
A total of 13 presumptive positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) are in Louisiana at this time. Parishes with cases are Orleans, Jefferson, Iberia, St. Tammany, Caddo and Lafourche.
No specifics about the Caddo Parish case are available at this time.
In an email from the office of the governor, state officials encourage Louisianians to take these steps to protect themselves and others:
- Stay home if you are sick
- Cover your cough
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Avoid close contact (within six feet) with those who are sick
Symptoms of the Coronavirus do include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that the symptoms of the Coronavirus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.