La. Gov declares public health emergency; Coronavirus case in Caddo Parish
Gov. John Bel Edwards says as of Wednesday, March 11, the state has 13 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. (Source: WAFB)
By Alex Onken | March 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 7:02 PM

(KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency on March 11.

A total of 13 presumptive positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) are in Louisiana at this time. Parishes with cases are Orleans, Jefferson, Iberia, St. Tammany, Caddo and Lafourche.

We currently have 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, including 7 new cases today. We are expecting more cases in the coming days and weeks. As we learn more, we know that there is community spread in Louisiana and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant and take important measures to protect their health and reduce the spread of illness. This is a constantly changing situation, and we have been working with our state and federal health officials for some time now. As we expect more presumptive positive cases, a declaration of public health emergency is necessary to allow state agencies to thoroughly prepare for any eventuality related to public health needs and deploy additional resources to assist local authorities.
No specifics about the Caddo Parish case are available at this time.

In an email from the office of the governor, state officials encourage Louisianians to take these steps to protect themselves and others:

  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Cover your cough
  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Avoid close contact (within six feet) with those who are sick

Symptoms of the Coronavirus do include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that the symptoms of the Coronavirus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

