Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 37 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Rockets trailed for much of the early part of this game, but used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win. It was a much-needed victory for a team which called a blowout loss to Orlando on Sunday night “rock bottom.”
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points in his return from injury and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Luka Doncic’s 38 points to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-109 and keep their playoff hopes afloat. San Antonio had seven players in double figures in snapping a two-game skid. Dallas remains seventh in the West, 6 1/2 games ahead of Memphis. The Spurs moved four games behind the Grizzles for the eighth seed in their bid to earn an NBA-record 23rd straight playoff appearance.
DALLAS (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored his 10th goal in five games to give him 40 for the season, rookie Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves and the New York Rangers beat the skidding Dallas Stars 4-2. Kaapo Kakko, another Rangers rookie, scored twice in the second period. Adam Fox had an early goal as New York built a 4-0 cushion and won for the 10th time in 11 road games. Shesterkin improved to 10-2 in 12 NHL games. Roope Hintz had a power-play goal and Andrew Cogliano also scored in the third period — the first goals in three games for a Dallas team that dropped to 0-4-2 in its past six.
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the deliberations tells The Associated Press that if Major League Baseball is unable to play in front of fans at a team's home ballpark because of the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's first preference likely would be to shift games to the visiting team's stadium if possible. MLB anticipates government officials will decide whether it is safe to play in front of fans in each city. MLB would make determinations at the point when a ballpark has been ruled out. Baseball's preference is to play in front of fans and not in empty stadiums. Opening day is March 26.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed free agents kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and tight end Darren Fells to contract extensions. Terms of the deals were not released.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Dell Match Play is two weeks away in Austin, Texas, and the PGA Tour expects to be there. The South by Southwest festival has been canceled because of concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak. And the city of Austin says all events with at least 2,500 people are prohibited unless organizers have a plan to curtail infectious diseases. The tour has submitted plans. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says he has every assurance the tournament will go on. The tour has gone from a task force to a larger business unit studying the implications of COVID-19.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches. Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson will be inducted this summer. The game in Canton, Ohio, opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6. Cowher and Johnson enter the hall two days later. It will be the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason game -- tied for the most by any team. They have each gone 3-3 in the game.
UNDATED (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year. The 7-footer is the only player in the conference averaging a double-double. Azubuike and his Jayhawks teammate Devon Dotson are the only unanimous picks for the AP All-Big 12 first team released Tuesday. Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler, TCU senior guard Desmond Bane and Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle are the other first-team selections. Scott Drew was picked as coach of the year after No. 5 Baylor set a Big 12 record winning 23 games in a row.