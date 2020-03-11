Firefighters investigate house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport fire are investigating a fire in the Fox Crossing neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to a house fire call Wednesday, March 11 a little after 12:15 p.m. on the 6200 block of South Windermere.
According to Shreveport Fire PIO Clarence Resse, the fire began in the front of the home then quickly spread to the home next door.
Three people were in the home at the time of the fire but managed to get out safely.
Firefighters were able to control the fire in under 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
