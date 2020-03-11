COVID-19 preparations and precautions discussed at emergency meeting in Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Commissioners Court called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. inside the Commissioners Courtroom in Marshall. According to an agenda, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss COVID-19.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the purpose of the meeting was to not meant to be alarming, but to notify citizens of what precautions they can take. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County.
“I want our residents to know that we’re working together to ensure their safety,” Sims said.
Sims said any test samples from Harrison County would be sent to UT Health Science Center in Tyler.
“If there is an outbreak we want our residents and citizens to know we’re here to help those affected,” Sims said.
