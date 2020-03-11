CPSO: Visits suspended at Caddo Correctional Center

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to prevent the Coronavirus from entering the Caddo Correctional Center, visitations are suspended until further notice.
The decision was made following a meeting today with the Louisiana Sheriff's Association and state Department of Corrections, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
“Our concern is about keeping inmates and staff healthy and safe; our goal is to limit the opportunity for COVID-19 to enter our facility,” said Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release. “We realize these are drastic measures but having a confined population we have to take the extra steps. We will reinstate visitation just as soon as possible.”
Visits by religious volunteers, clergy, and program volunteers are canceled. The only exception is the Hi-Set program.
Anyone who is not employed by CPSO or the Caddo Parish Commission is required to undergo medical screening before entering - which includes attorneys and vendors. Three brief questions will be asked and temperatures will be checked.
Convicted sex offenders who must visit CCC to register or maintain compliance with their registration may visit the jail. They also will be screened.
CCC holds up to 1,500 inmates daily. Those booked in will receive medical screening at the time of booking.
