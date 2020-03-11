CPSO still in search of missing Vivian woman

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - It’s been several weeks since a Vivian woman was reported missing and there’s still no sign or clue about her whereabouts, according to detectives.
Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran, 40, was last seen at her residence in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on Tuesday, January 21. She left behind her vehicle, cellphone, and purse, but most importantly, she left behind her two children.
Detectives have made several visits to McCathran’s home for any signs that would help solve the mystery of her disappearance.
They’ve searched her home and cars, interviewed neighbors, and conducted searches over 30 acres using K-9s and a drone.
Caddo Parish Detective Matt Purgerson said they are looking for any new information in the case.
If you haven’t spoken to detectives and have anything at all to share, they encourage you to call the Sheriff’s Office at 675-2170 or contact Purgerson at 681-0700.
McCathran is a white female, 5’3, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.
