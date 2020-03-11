Body of man recovered from Sabine River in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body has been recovered from the Sabine River.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Harrison County Dispatch received a call of a vehicle running on Hwy 59 at the Sabine River bridge. The vehicle was said to be idling with a strap tied to the receiver hitch and the strap hanging over the side of the bridge.
Harrison County patrol deputies and investigators responded to the scene. HCSO notified the Texas Game Wardens and requested them to scan the river for possible remains. Texas Game Wardens, using a side scan sonar system were able to locate and recover the deceased body of Nicolas Gaona Vargas, 32, of Marshall.
Authorities said Nicolas was said to have arrived at work this morning on Page Rd. in Longview. He scanned in at 5:30 am and then told a co-worker to let the boss know he had to run back home. At approx. 6:30 this morning, Nicolas sent a text message to a family member. This was the last known contact with Nicolas.
Authorities said this investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been ordered. They said the deceased will be transported to Forensic Medical Management services in Tyler, Texas for the autopsy.
