TAMUT student tests negative for Coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - In a statement from Texas A&M University in Texarkana, a student suspected of possibly having the Coronavirus has tested negative.
“We’re all aware that the national and international concern over COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and university personnel will be monitoring for any additional concerns over the coming days and weeks. We will take any steps needed to ensure the welfare of our Eagle family,” reads an email from John Bunch, communications manager for TAMUT.
