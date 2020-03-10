Rain chances on the increase later this week

Wednesday, and Thursday will each have a 20% chance of rain. There will mostly be sprinkles and light rain if any at all. I am watching Wednesday for the possibility of a little more rain coming in the evening. Through most of the day, it will stay dry. As of now, I am leaving the chances alone. I would keep the umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures these two days will be very warm. In fact, it may reach the 80 degree mark in some areas! This is likely even with the sunshine expected to be limited at times.