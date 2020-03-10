Rain chances on the increase later this week

(KSLA) - Rain chances will be on the increase as we finish out this week. Even over the weekend and on into next week, we will be dealing with more rain. The good news is that the severe potential is limited most days.
This evening, the rain will be gone. I do not expect any as the clouds will be limited. There should be some sunshine in many places before it sets. After the sun goes down, it will remain dry and warm. Temperatures will be in the 60s. You may not need a jacket if you have any plans.
Tonight, the clouds will remain limited. We will start our Wednesday off on a dry note. There should not be any rain around and the winds will be calm. The temperature though will still be warm. It will only cool down to the lower 60s for most of the ArkLaTex. In the northern ArkLaTex, it may cool down to the mid 50s. Either way, it will be warmer than average for the morning low temperature.
Wednesday, and Thursday will each have a 20% chance of rain. There will mostly be sprinkles and light rain if any at all. I am watching Wednesday for the possibility of a little more rain coming in the evening. Through most of the day, it will stay dry. As of now, I am leaving the chances alone. I would keep the umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures these two days will be very warm. In fact, it may reach the 80 degree mark in some areas! This is likely even with the sunshine expected to be limited at times.
Friday and Saturday is when I expect a little more rain. There will be more showers likely as a cold front approaches. This one should move over the ArkLaTex, so by Sunday it will be a little cooler. Since it is a slow moving cold front, both Friday and Saturday have a good chance for rain. Friday, I have a 50% chance of rain and Saturday is up to 60%. The good news for some on Friday is that the rain should stay on the northern half of the ArkLaTex. So south of I-20 should not see as much rian. We will likely end the week on a wet note.
More showers are possible Sunday as that cold front stalls just to out south. This will keep the rain nearby, so I am keeping the rain chances at 30%. Most of the showers on Sunday should be south of I-20. Then even next week on Monday, that stalled front moves north bringing more rain to start next week.
Have a great week and keep the umbrella with you to stay dry!
