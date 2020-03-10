Midweek warmth followed by rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing showers yesterday across the ArkLaTex your Tuesday is shaping up to be mostly dry and warm. This trend of seeing very warm temperatures along with gray skies is going to be continuing as we go through the middle part of your work week. This will begin to change as we get to the end of the week when a slow moving front will start moving into the viewing area. There is some disagreement over how far the front will sink to the south, but there is general agreement rain and thunderstorms will begin on Friday and last through the weekend. Depending on how far the front moves south it will have a major impact on our temperatures over the weekend. The storms could even last into the start of next week.
As you are heading out the door this morning most of you will be able to leave the rain gear at home. For the most part mostly cloudy skies will be dominating the region throughout the day. Northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see some sunshine during the afternoon hours. But even with all the cloud cover temperatures will still be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is the chance for a couple pop up thunderstorms mainly across southern portions of the ArkLaTex.
As we head through the middle part of the week will see a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will be moving up even more. Highs Wednesday and Thursday could be close to the 80 degree mark both days. Much like today we could see a couple thunderstorms pop up both days, but for the most part we will be dry.
Now once we get to the end of the week significant rain will be moving back into the ArkLaTex. A slow moving front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex beginning on Friday. There is a level of uncertainty over how far south the front will be able to move on Friday, but at the very least the I-30 corridor will see significant amounts of rainfall. Your weekend forecast will continue the wet weather especially for the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Once again there is a level of uncertainty over how far south the rainfall will move, but it is clear that at the very leas the northern part of the viewing area is in store for a lot of rain. Scattered thunderstorms are also shaping up to continue into next week as well. As of right now we are not expecting severe weather, but will update you if that changes.
In the meantime get ready for another taste of spring! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.