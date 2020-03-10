Midweek warmth followed by rain

Now once we get to the end of the week significant rain will be moving back into the ArkLaTex. A slow moving front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex beginning on Friday. There is a level of uncertainty over how far south the front will be able to move on Friday, but at the very least the I-30 corridor will see significant amounts of rainfall. Your weekend forecast will continue the wet weather especially for the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Once again there is a level of uncertainty over how far south the rainfall will move, but it is clear that at the very leas the northern part of the viewing area is in store for a lot of rain. Scattered thunderstorms are also shaping up to continue into next week as well. As of right now we are not expecting severe weather, but will update you if that changes.