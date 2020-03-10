Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has opened its three-month legislative session with uncertainty about how the House and Senate's more conservative bent will change lawmaking and how the new coronavirus risk will impact the state. Louisiana announced its first positive test for the virus as the session began Monday. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke to a joint session of the majority-Republican House and Senate. Edwards acknowledged the coronavirus threat first. He encouraged anyone who is sick to speak with a health provider and avoid going out in public. Then, he turned to his legislative priorities. He's urging new spending investments across education levels. And he'll again try his long shot bids to raise Louisiana's minimum wage and enact new equal pay laws.