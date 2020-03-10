Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Taylor Frederick scored 16 points, Hannah Sjerven added a double-double with seven blocks and No. 17 South Dakota coasted past fourth-seeded Oral Roberts 65-43 in the Summit League semifinals. Sjerven, who had 15 points and matched her career high with 13 rebounds, scored the first seven points and nine in a quarter-opening 14-0 run. South Dakota closed with nine-straight points to lead 35-15 at the half. The Coyotes were 10 of 16 from the field and limited Oral Roberts to one banked 3-pointer on 20 shots. Oral Roberts was led by Keni Jo Lippe with 18 points and 13 rebounds.