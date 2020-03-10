First Presbyterian Shreveport offers Taizè worship service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Once a month candles are lit music is played — the pews begin to fill inside First Presbyterian Church in Shreveport.
While it might look like a regular church service... it’s a little different.
“It’s a service of prayers, candlelit reflection, and songs and also silence," said Pastor Chris Currie.
This unique service is called Taizè. It was started in a small community of the same name in France 80 years ago and it’s a service Currie says they’ve been offering for over 15 years. The First Presbyterian Church holds its Taizè services on the first Friday of each month. The next services will be Friday, April 3 and Friday, May 1.
“We have prided ourselves on the fact that it includes members of the ecumenical community, and (we) wanted to make sure that the community is aware that this is happening the first Friday of every month," he said.
Currie says this is the only Taizè service you’ll find here in the area — and he’s trying to encourage those of all faiths and backgrounds to attend.
“It offers something unique and special to the faith, and there’s no strings attached other than an hour of reflection, meditation and prayer," he said.
Those things attracted Kelli Caraway and Judith Reeves to attend for the very first time.
“It was nice to know that (there was no) obligations," Caraway said. " I was here to be here.”
“I was looking forward to just a time of prayer and reflection especially right now since this was during the Lenten season so I was looking for a way to reflect on that," Reeves said.
While it might not be an ideal way for most to spend their Friday night, Currie hopes those who choose to come will walk away with a little more peace in their lives.
“Whatever’s happening in the world whether it be coronavirus or shootings or political challenges... there’s a sense that those are not truly the things that matter and that the things that matter that God is in charge — and that we can be at peace with that," he said.
The church will take a break in the summer and start services back up in September.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.