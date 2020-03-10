Coronavirus affecting cruise industry and passengers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In light of the State Department’s warning for U.S. citizens to avoid taking a cruise, many who have already booked a cruise are looking to change their plans.
A spring break cruise seemed like the perfect Christmas gift for the Bryant Family.
Pastor Juan Bryant of Shreveport, along with his wife and daughter, had a scheduled 7-day Caribbean cruise out of New Orleans in just two weeks.
But with all that's going on, including advice from federal agencies, Pastor Bryant wants to cancel.
But he quickly learned it's not that simple.
“We called Carnival thinking that we’ll be able to get assistance from them or to be able to cancel. But they only gave one, one opportunity, explained Bryant.
"And that opportunity was to either reschedule within the next year or just lose your money.”
Bryant said that would be a loss of $2,000 and has them seriously thinking twice about taking a similar trip in the future.
Some travel agents told us it is important to keep things in perspective. They point to the 500 or so cruises taking place around the globe at any one time.
Of all those cruises only a handful are having any trouble with the virus and therefore should not be the sole consideration for canceling a cruise.
Other travel agents are a bit more cautious. That includes Debbie Stewart.
"Cruise ships? Yeah, I wouldn't take a cruise right now, at all."
Stewart owns Affordable Escapes and agrees with the warning from the state department to avoid cruise ship travel.
She offers advice to many of her clients who have already booked a cruise.
"I've told a lot of people that have called about it. I'll say, 'let's, let's wait. I'm personally not going to book cruises right now because of the mass amount of people on a ship."
The coronavirus outbreak is expected to take a big toll on the $50 billion a year cruise industry.
It is also bad news for New Orleans, now the 6th largest cruise port in the country.
It is home base for both Caribbean and river cruises, which carry more than a million passengers a year.
They even set a record in 2019 with 251 cruise vessel calls.
