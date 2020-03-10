Bossier Parish man faces charges in fatal crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish man faces several charges related to a police chase that ended in a fatal crash.
Robert Traylor of Haughton faces charges in Bossier City of running from police, false imprisonment and other traffic charges.
On Feb. 21, authorities say that officers attempted to pull Traylor over for a traffic stop. However, Traylor allegedly took off, crossing into Shreveport.
Eventually, the chase ended in Shreveport where he hit several vehicles and crashed his truck.
A passenger in his pickup died in that crash.
Further charges against Traylor are expected from Shreveport police.
