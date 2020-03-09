Second closest Supermoon of 2020 shines tonight

The first ‘Supermoon’ of 2020, known as the ‘worm’ moon, lights the sky for some tonight. According to the Farmers Almanac, farmers named it the worm moon after noticing worms beginning to emerge from the ground as temperatures warmed up. This would attract hungry birds for feeding, a sure way of noting the arrival of spring.
Why is this called a Supermoon? This is a term dubbed to new or full moons during its perigee, or the point when the moon’s orbit is closest to our planet, Earth. During this time, the moon appears slightly larger than a full moon and brighter in the sky as well.
Being 357,404 km away makes it the second closest Supermoon on the year. The closest Supermoon will appear April 8th at 357,034 km away.
Technically, the full moon appeared during the day, but tonight you can catch a better glimpse at it, unless you’re in the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, clouds will stay cloudy tonight as rain continues to move out. For more on your forecast, check out the links below.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.