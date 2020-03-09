Rain possible every day this week with warm temperatures

(KSLA) - Rain is back in the forecast and will be for every day this week. Some days will not have a lot of rain, while other days will see quite a bit. Meanwhile, temperatures will be well above average this week.
This evening, the heaviest rain will be gone. A few light showers are possible. IF you are heading out the door at all this evening, you may still want you rain gear. It will otherwise be cloudy and dry along with warm temperatures. It should remain in the 60s through tonight.
Overnight, I cannot rule out a couple brief showers. The better chance for rain lies in the northern ArkLaTex. There, a line of showers will push through. It will be falling apart as it moves south, so it will not rain everywhere. I have a 30% chance of rain for tonight. Temperatures will cool down to only the lower 60s, so it will be warm.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will each have a 20% chance of rain. There will mostly be sprinkles and light rain if any at all. I am watching Wednesday for the possibility of a little more rain coming in the afternoon. As of now, I am leaving the chances alone. I would keep the umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures these three days will be very warm. In fact, it may reach the 80 degree mark in some areas! This is likely even with the sunshine expected to be limited.
Friday and Saturday is when I expect a little more rain. There will be more showers likely as a cold front approaches. This one should move over the ArkLaTex, so by Sunday it will be a little cooler. Since it is a slow moving cold front, both Friday and Saturday have a good chance for rain. We will likely end the week on a wet note.
More showers are possible Sunday as that cold front stalls just to out south. This will keep the rain nearby, so I am keeping the rain chances up. Most of the showers on Sunday should be south of I-20. Then even next week on Monday, that stalled front moves north bringing more rain to start next week.
Have a great week and keep the umbrella with you to stay dry!
